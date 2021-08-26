Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music is planning to hold its First Wednesday Contra Dance from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the lighted parking lot at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St., between the Garden Center and restrooms.
The event will feature the Wednesday Night Band and local callers.
Fully vaccinated dancers may participate in the free event. Masks are required as well as physical distancing between all dancers except intimate partners. Dancers are asked to bring a sash if available.
For more details, contact Daniel N. Clark at 509-522-0399 or clarkdn@charter.net.