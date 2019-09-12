WAITSBURG — Don’t let the “festival” part of Huichica Music Festival throw you.
The two-day, 13-act event that makes its Walla Walla Valley debut this weekend is not quite like other live music festivals that have made their way through the region.
Not Sasquatch. Not Lollapalooza. Not even the Gentlemen of the Road Stopover.
Although Huichica is arguably the first major multiday music fest to make it here since the latter in 2015, co-founder Jeff Bundschu likes to think of it more as a micro-festival.
“The scale is really, really different,” he said.
“I am a lifelong music fan, but I outgrew my tolerance for really giant experiences quite a while ago.
“I believe music really moves you when you can really see the artist. Get up close enough and see them without a screen.”
That’s something he shared in common with co-founder Eric D. Johnson, singer and songwriter for the Fruit Bats, one of the weekend’s performers, when they set out to make their festival 10 years ago.
Where mega-festivals often drop into a region, rent a field, put on their shows and then leave, Huichica (pronounced wah-CHEE-ka) integrates the site as part of the attraction, Bundschu said.
So, with the pastures, gardens and park areas, 1938 barn, and outbuildings of the historic Waitsburg wheat and cattle farm of the late Jim Hansen and his wife Geraine combined with live music, food vendors and artisan crafters, the event is billed as a farm-to-table approach to a music festival.
Huichica Walla Walla is presented in partnership between Sonoma’s Bundschu Company, California music and events curator (((folkYEAH!))), and Walla Walla’s Sleight of Hand Cellars.
Part of the beauty of the expansion to the Walla Walla Valley — and the property at the foothills of the Blue Mountains, in particular — is that it offers ticket-holders a chance to experience something new.
“No one’s really ever going to have seen this or have had a chance to have seen it,” he said.
See below for bands and location.
Tickets: wallawalla.huichica.com.