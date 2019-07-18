ATHENA — Art is alive and well in Athena, so much so that Diana Allen came up with the Artisans Festival. The very first one will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. p.m. Saturday under an umbrella of shade trees in Athena City Park.
She sought participation from vendors who make strictly handmade arts and crafts.
Admission is free for the event that will feature such items as pottery, sewing products, quilting, paintings, photography, sketches, woodworking and Allen’s own hand-hammered sculpted jewelry.
There will be food vendor offerings across the footbridge and fundraising booths for Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla and Paws in Pendleton.
There will also be accommodation for RVs.
For more about the event, contact Allen at bdallen99@yahoo.com or 541-566-9231, dballe98@hotmail.com or rcklc1@gmail.com.