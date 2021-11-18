The Walla Walla Public Library theme for November is Native American Heritage Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction, “Monkey Beach," by Eden Robinson.
"In her debut novel, Eden Robinson, a young First Nations woman who grew up in Haisla territory near Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, does not wring her hands or cast blame. This is a candid and contemporary tale of family love and societal screw-ups and she simply acknowledges the reality of an unfolding universe." — Remezcla
The youth selection is a fiction picture book, “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story," by Kevin Noble Maillard.
"The book celebrates fry bread and much more. Maillard and Martinez-Neal bring depth, detail and whimsy to this Native American food story, with text and illustrations depicting the diversity of indigenous peoples, the role of continuity between generations, and the adaptation over time of people, place, and tradition. Ages 3-6." — Booklist
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.