By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PENDLETON — Writer Marcy Cottrell Houle will be featured during the Pendleton Center for the Arts-sponsored First Draft Writers’ Series via Zoom at 7 p.m. March 18.
She is a wildlife biologist and award-winning author of four books and numerous articles for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Reader’s Digest, Nature Conservancy Magazine and Cricket Magazine for children, among others. Her books have also received the Oregon Book Award and New York City Library Best Books honors.
“The Prairie Keepers: Secrets of the Zumwalt,” was selected as a New York Times Notable Reading and NYT’s Best Books for Earth Day. Marcy lives with her family on a small farm near Portland.
Sign up at the event to read for 3-5 minutes from your own original work during Open Mic, immediately following the featured writer.
Email director@pendletonarts.org to request a link to First Draft. PCA is located at 214 N. Main St. Call 541-310-7413 for more details.