PENDLETON — Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts art gallery and print studio will host a pie and coffee social from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday during an open house.
The gallery space will feature a variety of works from CSIA’s permanent collection of contemporary art.
Visitors can also see the printmaking studio where artists-in-residence work alongside the master printer to produce limited edition hand-pulled fine lithographs.
Crow’s Shadow, 48004 St. Andrews Road, is in historic St. Andrews Mission on the Umatilla reservation, about 10 miles east of Pendleton.
CSIA was founded 27 years ago under the guidance of local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla), Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Percé), and their creative friends.
CSIA was envisioned as a place for creative folks from the area to foster artistic development. In 2001 CSIA turned its focus toward fine printmaking and brought a full-time master printer on staff.