DIXIE — Described as magical, offbeat and low key, the film “Finding Normal” has a lot of heart. It makes viewers think about what is or should be “normal.”
Hosted by Dixie First Christian Church, 66 S. Actor St., the film will be screened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Fellowship and refreshments will be at 4 p.m.
The only thing standing between Dr. Lisa Leland, played by Candace Cameron Burem, and the wedding of her dreams in the Hamptons is a 2,600-mile drive from Los Angeles to Long Island.
However, a run-in with the law in the country town of Normal, N.C., leaves Leland with a choice — jail or community service. Sentenced to serve three days as the town’s doctor, Lisa has her world turned upside down by a man she would never expect. Quickly, Lisa finds there’s a lot more to Normal than she could have ever imagined.
“Has more charm than cheese, and there are some beautiful themes and religious motifs embedded in the character development,” according to a release.