The online premiere of "Secret Life of the Forest: The Northern Blue Mountains," begins Sept. 21.
The 13-part series explores the natural history of the northern Blue Mountains of Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon. The plants and animals that inhabit the little-known landscape of the mountain range are featured.
"Mike Denny’s incredible knowledge of the Blue Mountains and Daniel Biggs’ photography have created an awe-inspiring account of life in the northern Blue Mountains," said Katy Rizzuti in a release. Registration for the free series is underway. Go to bmlt.org/events.
All the episodes can be streamed on-demand directly. The event is sponsored by Blue Mountain Television and Blue Mountain Land Trust.