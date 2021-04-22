The Walla Walla Public Library is focusing on a spring theme in April.
The adult feature this week is fiction: “A Beast in Paradise,” by Cécile Coulon.
A powerful, riveting exploration of obsession and encroaching modernity. This sensual, bold novel will surprise and delight. — Publishers Weekly
The youth selection this week is a nonfiction picture book: “The Most Beautiful Thing,” by Kao Kalia Yang.
A deep and moving reflection on enduring hardship and generational love. Kalia’s grandmother holds a revered place among her Hmong family. Her origins feel almost mythic in stature as Kalia recounts how no one knows Grandma’s true age and how, as a young girl, she escaped a tiger in the jungle. Grandma is a survivor; the struggles of raising her orphaned siblings and immigrating across the world have only made her stronger. Despite a life of adversity, Grandma continues to smile through challenges. As Kalia grows older, she struggles with her family’s poverty until Grandma offers a powerful reminder of what matters most. This picture-book memoir for older readers explores perseverance, financial hardship, and the richness of family connection. Gorgeously illustrated with lush florals and foliage, these images capture both the magic and constancy of Grandma’s love. Nods to the importance of fabric in Hmong culture are represented with beautiful paj ntaub–style endpapers symbolizing family and the embroidered designs on Grandma’s clothing. She is the only character pictured in these traditional fabrics, representing her honored matriarch status and the legacy she passes along: an ability to bloom even in the toughest conditions. Ages 7-8. — Kirkus Reviews
During Walla Walla Public Library’s temporary closure to the public many resources are still available.
Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how or visit the website under the Services tab at wallawallapubliclibrary.org. Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
Patrons may enter the building for browsing, checkout and computer use beginning May 3. For more details, go to the website, call or email wwpl@wallawallawa.gov between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.