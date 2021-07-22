For more than 10 years, PS 124 theater club in New York’s Chinatown has had the only Asian-American team to compete at the renowned Junior Theater Festival, a gathering of young thespians from across the world.
The multiple award-winning documentary “Curtain Up!” follows the elementary school kids as they prepare for a musical production of “Frozen.”
Walla Walla Valley Honda is sponsoring the Little Watts Movie screening of this film at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave.
Admission ranges from $8 to $12 for the one-hour show. Call the box office at 509-529-6500. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, and may be taken into the theater. No outside food or beverages allowed.
Behind the scenes, the students face cultural stereotypes, families’ expectations and uncertainties post-graduation. It is through rehearsing for the American favorite that these kids grapple with their Chinese roots.
Will they have to let something go? Through rehearsals and time behind the scenes, the experience of growing up and the heartbreaks that come with it, this documentary tackles deep questions of identity and transitions from a kids-eye view.