Professional photographers Bill Rodgers and Mark Hussein will give a fall photography workshop on Oct. 19. Pre-registration is required at bmlt.org/events/falltography-2019.
The pair will take participants to several favorite fall locations including their “secret hollow” to capture the season’s most colorful time to view and photograph golden leaves, red barns, sepia fields and rolling hills of the Walla Walla Valley. Photography instruction will be available, so previous photography experience is not necessary. After lunch, Bill and Mark will lead a workshop on the use of Photoshop for photo enhancement and editing at 10 Ton Press, 216 Main St., Waitsburg.
All participants will need to bring a camera. Participants in the afternoon workshop should bring a laptop (if they have one) loaded with editing software, preferably Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements, or Lightroom.
The cost is $20 for adults and free for children ages 16-17. For more information, contact Alex James, Blue Mountain Land Trust education and recreation specialist, at alex@bmlt.org or 525-3136.