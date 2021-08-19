The Stars and Stripes and Country Nights-themed Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days is adding a new specialty act to its 2021 lineup.
DockDogs is a nationally-recognized competitive dog sport sponsored by Banner Bank. Dogs compete in jumping for distance or height from a dock into a body of water. Dock jumping events take place in the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Austria.
Performances at the fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., will be on all five days of the fair with finals at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5. The canines compete in big air, extreme vertical and speed retrieve competitions, according to a release.
In Walla Walla, they will dash down a 40-foot canine runway and jump into a swimming pool filled with 27,000 gallons of water.
Watch the fair schedule for daily times. For more information, email info@wallawallafairgrounds.com or call the main office at 509-527-3247.
The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days theme is “Stars and Stripes and Country Nights.” It runs from Sept. 1-5.