Salli McQuaid's textile work "Cooped UP!" is featured in the August 2021 issue of Art Quarterly.
The Walla Walla artist's whimsical piece uses a grid-like fabric and thread imagery. It features a detachable mask with a chicken printed on it for use against the coronavirus.
Over the past two years, McQuaid has constructed and given away more than 50 such masks, each with a different theme, to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.
Her textile art was included in "The Nature of the Stitch" monumental international invitational at Whitman College's Sheehan Gallery in 2018.
Since 2006, McQuaid's textile art has consistently appeared in juried and one-person exhibitions. It has been featured in newspapers, journals and television and has often appeared in shows in Canada and those traveling throughout the United States.
McQuaid holds a master's degree in studio art from San Jose State University. She is a juried artist member of the global Studio Art Quilt Associates, its highest classification. She is also a member of Walla Walla Valley Quilt Guild.