The Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., has a variety of exhibits featured for public viewing.
Artist Justin Quaempts is presenting new work in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery through Oct. 31.
“As a self-taught, freehand, spray-paint artist, I got into art by accident really. After two, much-needed back surgeries in 2018, I was completely immobilized in bed for a month after the second surgery.
“During this time, my father gave me a few basic art lessons to pass the time. From there, when I was finally able to physically leave my bed, I took those lessons, a few spray-paint cans and canvases, and began spray painting for hours. It became routine to get lost spraying as a part of my physical recovery ... but now I’ve completed many professional pieces and projects via spray painting,” he said.
He used recycled canvases initially and already used painting materials out of necessity.
Now he uses mixed media as part of his repertoire, skill set, art craft and profession.
“The imagery in work speaks and communicates to me in a way unlike any other art form I’ve found. The simple yet profound statements of communication I make in my art although abstract, I believe is the easiest and my favorite way to communicate to others and my audience through the images of my artwork,” he said.
Paintings by Linda Cromer will be displayed in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery Nov. 18-Dec. 31. Cromer recently moved to the West Coast from Brooklyn, New York, where her works have been widely shared at art fairs and other juried events.
For more details, contact the center at 541-310-7413, pendletonarts.org or director@pendletonarts.org.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.