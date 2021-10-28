The Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., has a variety of exhibits featured for public viewing.

Artist Justin Quaempts is presenting new work in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery through Oct. 31.

“As a self-taught, freehand, spray-paint artist, I got into art by accident really. After two, much-needed back surgeries in 2018, I was completely immobilized in bed for a month after the second surgery.

“During this time, my father gave me a few basic art lessons to pass the time. From there, when I was finally able to physically leave my bed, I took those lessons, a few spray-paint cans and canvases, and began spray painting for hours. It became routine to get lost spraying as a part of my physical recovery ... but now I’ve completed many professional pieces and projects via spray painting,” he said.

He used recycled canvases initially and already used painting materials out of necessity.

Now he uses mixed media as part of his repertoire, skill set, art craft and profession.

“The imagery in work speaks and communicates to me in a way unlike any other art form I’ve found. The simple yet profound statements of communication I make in my art although abstract, I believe is the easiest and my favorite way to communicate to others and my audience through the images of my artwork,” he said.

Paintings by Linda Cromer will be displayed in the Lorenzen Board Room Gallery Nov. 18-Dec. 31. Cromer recently moved to the West Coast from Brooklyn, New York, where her works have been widely shared at art fairs and other juried events.

For more details, contact the center at 541-310-7413, pendletonarts.org or director@pendletonarts.org.

 

