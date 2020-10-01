By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Among the hats Walla Walla native Brandon Hallsted dons, in addition to owning Connor’s Flooring and Design, past president and board member of ArtWalla and husband of 22 years to wife Mandy, is creative artist — the latter all his life.
The latest hat he’s wearing is that of featured artist for October at Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St., with his show, “2020, One Nation in Division.”
Years ago he picked up sketching, pastels and painting, but felt drawn to technical pursuits and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and studies in interior design.
He’s a self-proclaimed idea guy and conceptual artist, who now works in multiple creative worlds with the body of work he’s produced for Combine’s featured artist exhibit.
It’s indicative of his singular theme for a particular set of artwork based on his current interest and studies. Hallsted’s patriotic pull through deep ancestral ties to the very beginnings of the American experiment is portrayed with sketching, graphics, mixed media, color development, scaling, presentation and symbolism.
He says “it allows him to present a visual conflict to the viewer; I relish the viewer’s long pause and fist-to-chin posture surveying the meaning in the piece.”
“In this exhibit the paradox of colonialism’s forceful settlement and expulsion of native occupants while claiming a divine manifesto has always stained his sense of patriotism,” according to a release from Dianna Woolley.
Hallsted’s delving into the history of the New World in this exhibit reveals a constant theme of division and aggression; Nation vs. Nation, Colonist vs. Native, Native vs. Native, Loyalist vs. Revolutionary, Free vs. Slave, North vs. South, Party vs. Party, Rich vs. Poor, American vs. American, Human vs. Human.
His politically-charged artwork is based on his frustration that “In recent years, there has been a distinct extremism moving to the core of politics, tricking Americans into believing that their choice of political representatives must be for one side only, with absolute opposition to the other.
Anti-Americanism is now marketed as the consequence of being somewhere in the middle, politically.”
Brandon has shown his artwork in multiple Walla Walla venues, including the Frontier Days Pavilion Exhibit, Coffee Perk, CAVU Cellars, Walla Walla Roastery, Brasserie Four, Blue Mountain Dental, True Salon and Conner’s Flooring & Design.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.
The exhibit runs from today through Nov. 1. A video interview and details are at combineartcollective.com beginning Oct. 7.