PENDLETON — David Webber’s photographs start with images from the real world, and through transformation they become hybrid forms. His work will be on display through July 27 in the East Oregonian Gallery at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Webber is an assistant professor of New Media at the University of Central Oklahoma where he teaches video, sound, installation and interactive art.
Originally from the Philadelphia area, Webber received a bachelor of fine arts from Tufts University in Medford, Mass., and School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
His master’s in fine arts in electronic integrated arts was received from New York State College of Art & Design at Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y.
As an artist, Webber works primarily with time-based media and interactive installations.
In his spare time he makes analog synthesizers and electroacoustic music.
His photos confuse the boundaries of their reference and challenge the viewers’ perception of what they are seeing.
Superimposing images through layering, he pushes them to varying degrees of density by creating simple composites, fields of color and meshed textures.
“Visitors are going to be excited to see works unlike anything they’ve seen in this space before,” said Executive Director Roberta Lavadour.
“We’re so pleased that David is traveling from Oklahoma to be with us for the opening reception. It will be a rare opportunity for local artists, students and the general public to talk with someone working in the field of new media.”
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays.
