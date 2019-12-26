Looking for something to do the day after Christmas?
Baring inclement weather, enjoy an early evening walk along the Mill Creek Trail off Tausick Way by Walla Walla Community College with friends and family, then head back for hot cider or chocolate and camaraderie.
Other outdoor walks include in Pioneer Park, Fort Walla Walla Park, on local college campuses and in downtown Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton, or Milton-Freewater.
Choose a neighborhood to enjoy holiday lights while they're still on display.