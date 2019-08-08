ArtEscape Studios, 3 W. Poplar St., will host art workshops in encaustics, oil painting and woodblock printmaking. The workshops provide an opportunity for the curious and creative minded to explore art making with the guidance of a highly skilled artist and with a limited monetary commitment. All supplies will be provided and experience is not required.
Workshops will provide foundation information on working with the mediums and will center on guided art making and exploration.
Early registration is encouraged to secure a place.
Because of potential hazards that can accompany working with tools in these workshops, all participants must be 18 or older or accompanied by an adult — workshop costs apply to all who attend and are making art.
Encaustic: $80, Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m.
Participants will learn beginning encaustic techniques. A brief history and description of encaustic painting will be discussed along with basic supplies and tools, safety and fusing techniques, painting application methods to create layers of color and textures unique to the ancient and versatile medium. Participants will have the opportunity to complete two works of art.
Walla Walla artist and instructor Lauri Borer is originally from Florida, where she began painting as a child. She earned a bachelor’s in fine art from the University of South Florida and studied graphic design at The University of Central Florida. She moved to Walla Walla 14 years ago and for the last decade has been painting primarily with wax and pigment. Inspired by a lifetime spent outdoors, her landscapes and abstract paintings are informed by her love of nature. Register at artwalla.com/event-3495173/Registration.
Oil Painting: $50, Sept. 28, 1-4 p.m.
Participants will learn basic techniques and materials to get started with oil painting. Workshop topics of discussion will include basics on mediums that can be used for glaze and wash techniques, paint and brush care, and basic techniques that are necessary to create durable works that can last centuries. Each participant will get to create one 8-inch by 11-inch painting on stretched canvas.
Instructor Sarah Leighty moved to Walla Walla in 2016 after living 10 years in Austin, Texas, where she played an active role in the group studio space Pump Project. She is a now a working artist in studio B2 at ArtEscape, and is excited to provide an opportunity for the local community to engage in art making. She earned a bachelor’s in fine art in 2002 from the University of West Florida, majoring in oil painting. She works primarily in oils on canvasses she stretches or wood panels she builds. Her work focuses on exploration of color and light, and is inspired by nature and neuroplasticity. Register at artwalla.com/event-3503082/Registration.
Printmaking: $40, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.
Participants will use quality printmaking tools to create original prints on paper and cloth and will get to carve a woodblock and print it on watercolor paper and a cotton T-shirt.
Instructor: Patty Gardner grew up in Spokane, where she began working in wax and bronze casting in high school. She studied visual and graphic design, moved to Seattle to work as a graphic designer with JCPenney and then at Microsoft. In Seattle she attended classes and workshops in Letterpress printing and woodblock engraving at the School of Visual Concepts. That is where she fell in love with the art of woodblock engraving and printing. Register at artwalla.com/event-3503109/Registration.
For more details contact Leighty at sarahleighty@gmail.com.