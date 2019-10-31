An artists’ reception will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave.
The New Hues — Fused exhibit highlights works by eight artists tied to the commonality of fusion.
The 2- and 3-D work illustrate the skill and creative nature the artists possess in their respective works. Color, shape and texture all play in the art forms of the show.
The artists describe fusion as the process of combining two or more distinct entities into a new whole.
They worked independently in their process of creating art — fusing materials together to make a statement, creating a functional piece or art, building a structural art form, layering paint with wax, heating layers of encaustic medium, melding glass with glass — which came together as the exhibit.
It’s the fifth year for the Hues annual show and sale at CAVU.
Original Hues exhibit members are former Walla Wallan Bonnie Zahn Griffith of Meridian, Idaho, and Walla Wallans Lauri Borer, Tricia Harding and Gary Meddaugh, joined this year by Walla Wallans Ann Hooper, John Jex and Sari Graven of J&S Glassworks and Lynn Woolson.
Borer creates works of art in both oil and cold wax medium and encaustic medium. She paints both abstract and landscape images with hot or cold wax and pigment and creates mixed media pieces, all informed and inspired by the colors and vastness of place.
These gems represent locally inspired resources and those of travels in the Southwest and Florida coast.
Harding is a self-proclaimed “paper engineer,” building structures both 2 and 3D fusing paper and found objects, layering papers and textures into beautiful works of art.
Meddaugh is a metalsmith creating fine jewelry pieces in silver embellished often with semiprecious and precious stones. His work is exquisite in quality and craftmanship, often representational of the Southwest metal artists.
Zahn Griffith is an artist of the western landscape working in oil, mixed media and pastels, often en plein air. She exhibits and travels throughout the West, creating work strong in color and design and teaching workshops en plein air and studio pastels.
Jex’s and Graven’s love of color makes glass fusion the ideal medium for them. Each bring their own design style to their works in functional and artistic glass works. His works are more geometrical in design, while her work is often inspired by nature and folk art.
Hooper is a ceramic artist who works with clay because of its suppleness and strength. Its willingness to be formed, resistance to being rushed, and ability to take texture is a representation of a life well lived. The earthiness of her work is reminiscent of her life in Montana and current life in Walla Walla.
Woolson is a ceramicist who has been creating works in Raku for the past 10 years. Her love of the process and how she “pushes” the boundaries of this artform are readily apparent in her creations.