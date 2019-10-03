21st Century Community Learning Centers is partnering with Community Resilience Initiative and a few other organizations to put on a Family Fun Night for Edison Elementary Families tonight. There will be activities and games for the entire family from 6-7:30 p.m. The school is at 1315 E. Alder St.
