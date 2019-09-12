In fall 2016 The Gems made what was planned to be their final tour to Walla Walla, playing the hits of the late 1950s and early 1960s.
But, when the Walla Walla High School Class of 1959 asked if they would play for their 60th reunion, they couldn’t resist a comeback.
The Wa-Hi Classmates of ’62 will celebrate their 75th birthdays with a party at Three Rivers Winery, 5641 Old Highway 12, from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday. Tickets at $5 are available at Three Rivers Winery.
The Gems will also perform at a sock hop and dance contest from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday for members and guests at Walla Walla Eagles Aerie, 350 S. Second Ave.
For $10 tickets call 509-386-2477.
The Gems started back in the late 1950s as a high school band.
They got serious about their music in 1960 and developed into one of the leading bands in the Northwest said member and lead guitarist Jim Reid, Wa-Hi Class of ’59.
He played with other original members since 1960, Paul Wheeler, vocals and bass; Ron Overman, vocals and rhythm guitar; and Larry Loney, vocals and drums, Wa-Hi Class of 1962. Larry was in the Wa-Hi band and played drums and sang.
Duane Gusse, keyboard and vocals, died in 2012.
All members will be here this fall, except for Loney who has other commitments.
Mike Campanelli will fill in on drums.