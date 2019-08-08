Dunham Cellars’ biggest event of the year is its 10th annual Dunham Days weekend to celebrate harvest in Walla Walla Aug. 23-25 at 150 E. Boeing Ave.
Aug. 23: The evening’s events kick off at 4 p.m. with live music by Sound and Stone in the Hangar Lounge. Whiskey Creek Band will take the stage from 6-10 p.m. and food trucks will offer an array of dinner choices. ID is required for entrance. No outside food or drink is allowed.The $10 cover will benefit Suicide Prevention — Reach Out Walla Walla.
Aug. 24: Music continues with live music from Diego & The Detonators from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Why Not Pizza from noon-4 p.m. Free.
Aug. 25: Wine Country Culinary Institute will cater brunch at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. There will also be Dunham riesling mimosas. RSVP required. $25 ticket.
Displays will feature work by local artists Squire Broel, Karen Gregutt, Sofia Titterton and Ryan Gary.
For more details, contact hospitality@dunhamcellars.com or 509-529-4685.