Michael Tomlinson will close the free Summer Sounds concert series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at First Avenue and Main Street downtown.
Local favorites Gary Winston and the Real Deal will open the final show of the season from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
This is Tomlinson's first live concert since COVID-19 started, said Scott Daggatt in a release.
Tomlinson is a Pacific Northwest-based songwriter/performer/recording artist whose music is played around the world, Daggatt said.
Tomlinson's 16-album body of work includes full-band recordings, solo-acoustic, spoken word and meditation collections.
"Michael is known for his intimate and warm acoustic performances where his cinematic, melodic songs are interspersed with stories and soulful insights and humor," Daggatt said.
"The songs range from folk-rock to jazzy-pop, rich and earthy ballads and a mix of flavors that are his own natural blend of soulful compositions and colorfully flowing vocals."
For this concert, he’s bringing good friend and noted drummer, Stephen Salamunovich, to join him onstage with a pared down set of instruments, adding a gentle percussion accompaniment for the outdoor show.
