Works by Walla Wallan Spencer Hope, 19, also known as
@downtown_doodler, are featured in his first solo show; a reception will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kontos Cellars, 10 N. Second Ave.
Admission is free and open to all ages, although bringing small children is not recommended, he said.
“I have spent the bulk of my free time and creative energy over the last two years to get to this point of launch, and launching is the plan, he said.
Hope is Farwest Materials sales manager at Walla Walla Foundry. He grew up in Seattle until moving to Walla Walla at age 12. The Walla Walla High School alum draws inspiration from the master works of George Condo, Picasso and the variety of works he sees at the Foundry
“I have been drawing and loving it my entire life, I began painting pretty much in the last year. My art is a bold and urban look at familiar feelings and personal experiences,” he said.
Find his work at instagram.com/downtown_doodler/.