The Doughboy Foundation is bringing the new national World War I Memorial from Washington, D.C., to schools and homes across America with a new release of an award-winning augmented-reality app called the WWI Memorial “Virtual Explorer.”
The Virtual Explorer app brings a walk-around-inside-it digital 3D model of the National WWI Memorial to students and educators using iOS or Android tablets.
Students, teachers and others who cannot go to Washington, D.C., can take a virtual field trip to the National WWI Memorial. The WWI Memorial Virtual Explorer app is filled with interactive and experiential WWI history, including:
- The Timeline Tower: An interactive, two-story, 3D timeline with more than 50 key events from WWI, images and short narratives organized in time order.
- The Sinking of the Lusitania: A video game-style presentation of this event that was instrumental in drawing America into the WWI conflict.
- Sopwith Camel plane, vehicles from WWI: Interactive 3D models of breakthrough vehicles that came out of WWI including airplanes, tanks, motorized ambulances and a 1917 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
- How WWI Changed America: More than 50 micro-documentaries (each under two minutes) in nine categories featuring leading WWI historians. Social topics include the effect of WWI on women, African Americans, Native Americans, immigrants, citizenship, propaganda and the 1918 flu pandemic.
- The Military History of WWI: A multi-part exploration of how America transformed from a standing army of less than 130,000 to a global military powerhouse with 4.7 million men and women in uniform, and 2 million soldiers deployed overseas in just 18 months — a time frame comparable to today’s COVID-19 experience.
- Stories of Service: The tools and means to create research-projects about WWI veterans from the local community or families, which can be submitted inside the app, resulting in an auto-narrated story and images that are shared nationally.
The WWI Memorial Virtual Explorer prototype received a 2021 Communicator Award for “Best Use of Augmented Reality” from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. This new release builds and expands on that success.
The WWI Memorial Apps initiative has received support and funding from Walmart, the National Endowment for the Humanities, with content from an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant, resulting in two companion apps.
The companion WWI Memorial Visitor Guide is optimized for use on-site when visiting the WWI Memorial. It is a smaller version intended for easy download at the venue.
The Apps can be found by searching “WWI Memorial” in an app store or by going to doughboy.org/apps.