Author Debra Gwartney is touring the Northwest for her new memoir, “I Am a Stranger Here Myself,” which is intertwined with the legacy of Narcissa Prentiss Whitman.
There will be a reading and discussion with the author at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Olin Hall Auditorium, 345 Boyer Ave., on the Whitman College campus.
Gwartney explores the life of Narcissa Whitman, the first white woman to cross the Rocky Mountains and to give birth on the frontier.
Driven by religious fervor to “settle” the American West, Whitman was one of 14 people killed by a band of Cayuse at Whitman Mission west of Walla Walla in 1847.
In Whitman’s story, Gwartney recognizes her own ancestors who settled in Idaho. Blending history and memoir, Debra grapples with her family’s exploitative past and present and asks what it means to claim a land as one’s own.
The River Teeth Literary Nonfiction Prize winner weaves frontier history into a personal exploration of womanhood, place, and belonging.
The author was drawn back to Idaho by her grandfather’s death. Gwartney, the left-leaning black sheep of her family, finds herself chafing against the attitudes and confines of her hometown.
Among her grandparents’ belongings, she discovers a biography of Narcissa Whitman.
“I knew my job as a girl in my family and my job as an Idahoan: stay loyal to a certain set of values. Keep the government out and the guns close by. Remember that the land is your land to use as you want. Tromp into the woods, camp in the wilderness ... Let no strangers in. Abide no stranger here,” from Chapter 1.
Gwartney is the author of “Live Through This: A Mother’s Memoir of Runaway Daughters and Reclaimed Love,” a finalist for the 2009 National Book Critics Circle Award.
She is coeditor of “Home Ground: A Guide to the American Landscape,” and her writing has appeared in Granta, Prairie Schooner, Salon, Real Simple and the New York Times “Modern Love” column, among other publications.
Gwartney teaches in Pacific University’s master’s of fine arts in writing program and lives in Western Oregon.
“I Am a Stranger Here Myself” is available at bookstores or directly from the University of New Mexico Press c/o Longleaf Services, Inc.
