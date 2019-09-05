MILTON-FREEWATER — 1979 was a busy year in pop music, said Bob “BJ the DJ” Jones in a release.
Disco was big and Donna Summer was top artist of the year on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
Summer’s No. 1 single “Hot Stuff” will be among the songs to be featured at Oldies Night from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 816 S. Main St.
The No. 1 hit among the 475 songs charting that year was “My Sharona” by The Knack, their first, biggest hit.
Among other artists new to the Hot 100 that year were The Police, who began a successful 18-year chart run with “Roxanne”.
Rod Stewart enjoyed a big hit with “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”
But Chicago DJ Steve Dahl, who engineered a Disco Demolition Night during a White Sox game at Comiskey Park, also enjoyed a hit with a satire of Stewart’s song, “Do You Think I’m Disco?”
Only No. 58 nationally, it was No. 5 in Chicago — “this will be a rare opportunity for you to hear it,” Jones said.
Those are just five of the 38 artists and songs Jones will play from 7-10 p.m., along with tidbits of information about the artists, songwriters, songs, and events of 1979 when BJ the DJ hosts the 161st installment of Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.