The Directors Jazz Quartet is comprised of Michael Agidius on saxophone, Gary Gemberling on drums, trumpet and vocals, Doug Morasch on bass and Nate Miller on trumpet. The foursome will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Land Title Plaza, 31 E. Main St., during the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation-sponsored Summer Sounds on the Plaza.

