The Directors Jazz Quartet with special guests will perform entertaining renditions of jazz standards at from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday Dec. 28 at Bontzu Cellars, 127 E. Main St.
D.J.Q. members are Michael Agidius on saxophones, Gary Gemberling on drums, vocals and trumpet, Doug Morasch on bass and Gary Hemenway on piano and vocals.
They will be joined by special guests Kathleen Gemberling on vocals and Kyle Gemberling on trumpet.
For more details, contact Agidius at macougar6@gmail.com or 509-876-4128.
Admission is free.