Historian Gary Lentz will teach visitors to make fire using three sets of primitive tools in a demonstration from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.
Guests will be invited to practice their skills using flint and steel, bow drill and fire glass. Kits to continue the practice will be available for purchase.For more details, contact info@fwwm.org or 5095257703 and see fwwm.org.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.