David Douglas portrayed by Gary Lentz

Gary Lentz in his role as wilderness botanist David Douglas.

 courtesy

Historian Gary Lentz will teach visitors to make fire using three sets of primitive tools in a demonstration from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.

Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6.

Guests will be invited to practice their skills using flint and steel, bow drill and fire glass. Kits to continue the practice will be available for purchase.For more details, contact info@fwwm.org or 5095257703 and see fwwm.org.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments