Comedian Mike Delamont will be in Walla Walla twice for performances. This one is “God is a Scottish Drag Queen 2: The Second Coming,”which will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
God, dressed in a floral power suit, returns to skewer everything from the platypus to Pocahontas in an hilarious sequel 2,000 years in the making!
"Fans across North America fell in love with the original show, and this sequel has become even more popular," according to a release.
Delamont previously performed at Power House Theatre in 2018 with "God is a Scottish Drag Queen" and on New Year’s Eve.
There is no need to have seen the original "God is a Scottish Drag Queen" show to enjoy “part 2.”
The $30 reserved seating tickets are available at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662. This is geared to those 18 and older.