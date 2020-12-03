Dolly Parton/“A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Butterfly Records
Arms akimbo and looking like the Elf on a Shelf’s object of affection on the album cover, a smiling, sparkly Dolly Parton invites you to open her Christmas gift first. I didn’t and I paid the price of sailing the seasonal seas of Christmas cheese that is so often served up every year as cool yule fuel for the easily fooled.
I’ve been groggin’ new egg noggin’ music since August and found many of this year’s new tinsel tunes to not be so intoxicating and not that new. As in previous years, the current sleigh load of Christmas music has been re-gifted and rewarmed from the artists with a re-wrapped pretty printed paper cover and two or three outtakes that didn’t pass the jingle bell bar from Christmases past.
More often than not, a typical Christmas album springs from the mind of an artist’s manager who has run out of greatest hits, tributes and live albums to balance their mutual bank accounts before the end of the fiscal year.
Parton, the 74-year-old living Queen of Country Music, proves she’s more interested in balancing world harmony than snowballing her IRA with “A Holly Dolly Christmas” album.
It has a faith-based foundation with pure pine tree branches of impish, elfish humor and even some cuddling romance.
Christmas is a time of giving and sharing and Parton follows that tradition by serving up a swirling cup of holly jolly Dolly follies with a voice sweeter than Christmas candy.
Twelve tinsel tunes of originals and traditional holiday standards enchant the listener with this reason for the season with spinning sugar plum fairy songs that include duets with Michael Buble, Billy Ray Cyrus, goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and her brother, Randy Parton.
Conceived before and recorded after the COVID-19 pandemic began, it is Parton’s belief that more now than ever the world needs the spread of joy and love with a faith and family music album. “ … The Christmas season is coming up. We need to carry that Christmas spirit of peace on Earth, and loving one another. We need to carry that into the New Year,” she said recently on NBC’s “Today” show.
Parton seems to address the pain of physical distancing during this season with her sequencing of “Coming Home For Christmas” and “Christmas Where We Are.” “I’ll be home for Christmas, save a place for me,” Parton promises in the former.
She follows that sweet sentiment with a song written by brother Randy, where they and Billy Ray Cyrus sing, “No matter how near or far, we can have Christmas where we are.”
Philanthropist Parton, who came from a large, poor family and does not have children, has found other ways to nurture. Parton put her Dolly Dollars where her mouth is when she donated $1 million in April to partially fund the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine research at Vanderbilt University. “We can’t save the world, but we can save the world we are living in,” she said. “Maybe I’m dreaming. But I don’t think so.”
Parton has been credited with curbing illiteracy with her gift of more than 1.5 million books sent free to children through the Imagination Library program she founded in 1995. Joking about her childlessness, Parton said, “My songs are my children and I expect them to support me when I’m old. Well, I am old and they are!”
Prolific Parton, who’s written more than 3,000 songs in her lifetime, penned four of the 12 songs on her first Christmas album in 30 years. Her last Christmas album with Kenny Rogers has been certified double platinum in sales so far.
My Top 10 Christmas album recommendations continue with:
Carrie Underwood/“My Gift,” Capitol Records Nashville
Country cutie Carrie Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album is well worth the wait. The fourth-season American Idol winner‘s “My Gift” includes eight traditional Christmas tunes and three originals. Silver Bell standouts are a duet with John Legend of “Hallelujah,” and “Little Drummer Boy” with her eldest son, Isaiah.
Kacey Musgraves/“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” MCA Nashville
Nothing has been more unwelcomed on country radio than The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), vegetarian k.d. Lang and the six Grammy-winning country outlaw Kacey Musgraves. You will probably have to own it to hear the soundtrack to her 2019 Christmas TV special broadcast. Guest vocalists include non-Nashville folks Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and Fred Armisen. Musgraves wrote three originals for her second Christmas album, which also contains comical interludes.
Goo Goo Dolls/“It’s Christmas All Over,” Warner
How can you not go ga-ga over a Goo Goo Dolls holiday album that kicks off with a Tom Petty Christmas song? This is the best Christmas rock album of the season!
Home Free/“Warmest Winter,” Home Free Records
Five male a capella country vocalists started Home Free when they were in their teens in 2000 and went on to win the fourth season of NBC’s “The Sing Off” in 2013. Heartfelt holiday songs include originals and some of their own favorite classics along with a collaboration on “Christmas in Dixie” with country super group Alabama.
Straight No Chaser/“Social Christmasing,” Warner Music Group
Nine fellas sing a capella Christmas songs with Beach Boy falsetto harmonies. Grab your egg nog grog and sing along in sweet harmony.
Pentatonix/“We Need A Little Christmas,” RCA Records
This is Pentatonix’s sixth Christmas album in five years. In that short time, they have sold 12.5 million albums and counting. “We Need A Little Christmas” blends pixie dust digital wizardry and talent to time travel Bing Crosby and The London Symphony Orchestra to 2020 where they join Pentatonix in a 2020 version of America’s favorite Christmas song, “White Christmas.” Pentatonix members are so good they will have you convinced “When You Wish Upon a Star” is a traditional Christmas carol.
Various/“NOW That’s What I Call Music! R&B Christmas Music,” Universal Music
Timeless Christmas classics from the original artists that include John Legend, Whitney Houston and Marvin Gaye. This great seasonal music has no expiration date.
Lady A/“On This Winter’s Night (deluxe) BMLG Records
Formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the country trio has recreated four songs from their classic Christmas album that went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Music Chart in 2012. A second helping of a time-tried Christmas recipe is always welcome.
Maddie & Tae/“We Need Christmas,” Mercury
The six-song Christmas EP is more soulful pop than country but that just invites more listeners. Commenting on the state of the world, the title sums up their beliefs and includes two originals and four covers. The duo admits to being inspired and influenced by Kacey Musgraves’ Christmas album. The country charmer duo succeeded in their goal to find the “balance and soul of Christmas.”