Walla Walla Sweets Rollergirls will present “Decade of Derby” from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Walla Walla YMCA, 340 S. Park St.
Admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the door and free for those ages 10 and younger.
The Walla Walla Sweets are closing out their 10th season of flat-track roller derby, facing off in a bout against Beet City of Nampa, Idaho. The event is a fundraiser for Walla Walla Valley Disability Network. An after party celebration will following at The Getaway Casino, 1831 Portland Ave. For more details, contact Vicki Hillhouse at vickihillhouse@wwub.com or 509-629-0728.