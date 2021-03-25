By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The deadline to submit artwork for the 47th annual Pendleton Center for the Arts Open Regional Exhibit is approaching.
Artists from across Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington may submit work at the center from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 3. To allow for physical distancing, artists are asked to call 541-310-7413 to schedule an arrival window.
Entry forms are available at the center, 214 N Main St., or can be printed from the center’s website.
The event brings beginning, emerging and established artists together to share their best work. Adults 18 and older may enter up to two pieces. A special teen category is available for artists 13-17 years old.
Accepted works include but are not limited to painting, printmaking, book arts, sculpture, mixed media and fiber arts. Photography is the only medium not accepted. Full details and entry form are available at pendletonarts.org.
The 2021 event, which runs through May 29, will feature an in-person exhibit in the gallery space and an online component for those who may not be ready for an indoor experience.
The exhibit opens with a virtual judge’s talk and award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. April 8. Anyone interested may request a link to the event by emailing director@pendletonarts.org. The work will be on display in the East Oregonian Gallery and online beginning April 9. Gallery guests may schedule a viewing time by calling 541-310-7413.
Longtime event sponsor Banner Bank of Pendleton contributes $1,000 in cash prizes that are awarded to artists in the adult and teen categories. Virtual and in-person visitors to the gallery may vote for their favorite work. The winner will be awarded the Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award.
This year’s judge is Nika Blasser, who earned a bachelor of arts in painting, drawing and Printmaking from Portland State University and her masters of fine arts from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada. In addition to exhibiting work in solo and group exhibitions, she teaches college-level art classes and serves as the marketing director for Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
Admission is free. More information is available online or by calling 541-310-7413