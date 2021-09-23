Poster run small

DAYTON — The Liberty Theater will host the 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival from Friday, Sept. 24-Sunday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Show times at the Liberty Theater are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The theater is located at 344 E. Main St. 

Reserved seating is limited and reservations are required. Masks must be worn inside and physical distancing maintained. 

Ticket are available online at libertytheater.org or at the box office Tuesday-Friday from 2-5 p.m.

The Liberty Theater is one of 400 locations across the globe that will host the film festival during an 11-day period starting in late September.

 

