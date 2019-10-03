DAYTON — The opportunity to explore everything Dayton has to offer is set for 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a Main Street Open House with tours of current buildings and businesses for sale, an Art Walk featuring unique local artists and live demonstrations and free horse-drawn wagon rides.
The Historic Homes Tour fundraiser put on by Historical Depot Society gives visitors the chance to step inside historic homes not usually open to the public. Tickets are $15.
Boldman House Museum & Garden, Historic Depot, Smith Hollow Schoolhouse & Quarantine Cabin and Palus Museum will host free open houses and Blue Mountain Station hosts Oktoberfest. For more information, call 509-382-4825 or email chamber@ historicdayton.com.