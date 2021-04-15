Three Dayton museums are opening in April and May.
Both Smith Hollow Country Schoolhouse and Dodge Quarantine Cabin at 113 N Front St. will be open noon-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Palus Museum/Veteran's Exhibit at 426 E Main St. will be open 2-4 p.m. Saturdays.
To arrange tours at other times or dates with volunteer docents, call 509-540-9560.
In addition, Blue Mountain Heritage Society's website, bluemountainheritage.org can be used to research family history, rural schools and other information.
Teacher records from the late 1800s are available on that site, as are hundreds of copies of the Shoebox Newsletters, a local publication Nadine Dieringer put together and delivered to Main Street businesses and subscribers about 20 years ago.