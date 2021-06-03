Fred Oldfield entered the world on March 18, 1918, the year of the deadly influenza pandemic. He was born in Alfalfa, a tiny Eastern Washington town on the Yakama Indian Reservation.
Daughter Joella Oldfield said Fred lived life to the hilt — doing what he loved most. Fishing. Spinning yarns with friends. Cowboying, ranch handing, soldiering, fathering and grandfathering. And creating a legacy of paintings.
The thoughts he jotted down throughout his life in diaries and sketchbooks are the essence of the book Joella put together about her unconventional father — “Better Than I Deserve: The Life and Times of Cowboy Artist Fred Oldfield.”
A launch party for the part biography part coffee table art book is set for noon-4 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Fred Oldfield Western Heritage & Art Center at the Red Gate on the Puyallup (Washington) Fairgrounds, 110 Ninth Ave. SW.
One of nine kids, he grew up working many jobs and didn’t know a permanent home in his youth. He rode more than 1,000 miles in a covered wagon following seasonal work around the Northwest. While a cowhand, he recalled temperatures so bone-freezing cold he’d light a tumbleweed on fire and sleep in the warm spot it left, gaining a couple of hours before he was chilled again.
Even after 98 years riding, roping and painting, the premier western painter didn’t expect an easy trail, even with the death of beloved wife Red Head Alice after 56 years of marriage, or when he dealt with challenges of advancing age. He defied macular degeneration late in life by painting every day until his death on Feb. 24, 2017.
“Fred Oldfield never gave up. He was completely at home with himself and when a friend would ask, ‘Hey, Fred, how’re ya doing?’ his inevitable reply was, ‘Better than I deserve,’” Joella said.
His passion and appreciation for life and his cowboy days informed his art. “His colors are bold and powerful like the beauty he saw in his surroundings,” according to the website cowboyfredoldfield.com.
His daughter found his handwritten memories “in a room full of what is technically called junk. They were going to be thrown away. But thank heavens they were rescued — and that’s how Fred Oldfield came to be the co-author of this book,” Joella said.
He had one man shows in museums, galleries and castles. For 30 years he acted as host and centerpiece for the Celebration of Western Art Show, one of the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, Joella said.
Some of Oldfield’s very large outdoor murals are in Toppenish. One 108-foot-long mural illustrates Haller’s Defeat, a battle the local Natives won.
The 8½- by 11-inch hardbound book has more than 150 full-page color photos of Fred’s paintings and more than 100 photos of of his life. See the website, above, for more details.
Joella has worked with hundreds of artists while coordinating art shows during her 40-plus-year career. She dreamed of and brought to fruition the Fred Oldfield Western Heritage and Art Center in Puyallup. The Center offers art classes for all ages, hosts multiple cultural events and thousands of visitors annually.