Local playwright/author and Walla Walla Community College alumnus Dana M. Crist drew on his experiences in small-town Walla Walla in the late 1980s to write "Dangerous Little Creatures," a play to be presented in the China Pavilion on the WWCC campus.
Crist wrote his play similar to a screenplay and with the wide China Pavilion stage in mind. It's "like a rock-and-roll band would travel with," allowing Crist to use two installed set locations and the blank center stage. The play has many more sets than are typical.
Crist explained how his many years of involvement in the WWCC Drama Department helped him overcome a learning disability and an undiagnosed short-term memory deficiency – something his WWCC math instructor suspected and for which, at his instructor's urging, Crist sought testing.
Once diagnosed, Crist received assistance from WWCC allowing him to achieve academic placement on the president's list and eventually to earn his associate's degree in business management in 2014.
Following graduation, he wrote a story about his life here; the return of his absentee father, his family, friends, "nights spent cruising in beat-up muscle cars listening to Mötley Crüe, Guns 'n Roses," and completed the first draft in six weeks.
With the encouragement of WWCC Theatre Arts Instructor Kevin Loomer, Crist finalized his play and looks forward to presenting it at his alma mater.
"Dangerous Little Creatures" will be presented at 7 p.m. March 5-6, 12-14 and 2 p.m. on March 8 in the China Pavilion, 800 Tausick Way.
Ticket prices: $10 for adults; $5 for seniors and students; and free to WWCC students with student ID.
Tickets may be purchase at the box office one hour prior to each performance
Attendees should be aware it has mature content and language.