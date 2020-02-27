PENDLETON – Former Pendleton Round-Up queen Cyd Cimmiyotti will dance for Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts at the 2020 edition of Dancing with Your Pendleton Stars on April 17 at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave.
Now in its sixth year, the fundraiser is based on the “Dancing with the Stars” TV show — where a local “star” is partnered with a professional ballroom dancer for a dance competition.
Each local celebrity picks a charity to raise funds for, with donations heading to their respective nonprofit organizations. Community Action Program of East Central Oregon organizes the event and receives ticket proceeds. The winner is determined by the dancers’ fundraising total ($1 equals 1 vote), their dance score, audience votes and judging on the night of the event.
Last year Pendleton Center for the Arts raised $13,000 for PCA and won the additional $5,000 grand prize purse.
Dancing with Your Pendleton Stars will be 7 p.m. April 17. All 840 tickets sold out in 2019. Purchase tickets or donate at pend letonlove.com/dwyps-2020. Donations can also be mailed to DWYPS C/O CAPECO, 721 SE Third St., Suite D, Pendleton, OR 97801. Checks should be made payable to “CAPECO” with “Crow’s Shadow” on the memo line. Additional information can be found on the website or by calling the CAPECO office at 541-276-1926.
On March 10, Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s Restaurant 137 S. Main St., Pendleton, will contribute 10% of proceeds from all regular menu items towards Cyd’s fundraising efforts. Cyd will be present throughout the evening; the restaurant is open from 4-10 p.m. Call 541-276-7711 to make a reservation.
“We had some very excited board members when they heard about Cyd Cimmiyotti and her sister Shannon Cimmiyotti Collins wanting to do this for Crow’s Shadow. The Dancing with Your Pendleton Stars event has been gaining momentum and is a wonderful opportunity for local folks to find out about a great organization in their own backyard,” said Karl Davis, Crow’s Shadow executive director.
Pendleton born and raised, Cyd Cimmiyotti has spent much of her adult life in Montana but maintains deep connections to her hometown. She is the daughter of Paul and Ann Cimmiyotti, founders of Cimmiyotti’s Steak House (now Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s), who opened the iconic Pendleton restaurant in 1959. She grew up riding horses with her father — an avid horseman and rodeo contestant himself — who taught her to ride horses as a child.
Cyd was 1979 state champion for the 200-meter hurdles. In college, she ran at the University of Oregon for its track and field team. A few years later she was crowned 1983 Round-Up queen.
Perpetually attracted to art and dance, Cyd’s love of the Pendleton area includes the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the array of art and culture exemplified there. She has many happy memories visiting with friends and tribal members in the Tipi Village during the Round-Up. Cyd and her husband currently live in Montana.
“Cyd is Pendleton royalty and has a wide network of friends. Crow’s Shadow has sent works to the Smithsonian, to the Library of Congress, to the Whitney Museum of Art, but I suspect there are a lot of folks she knows that probably have never heard of our organization. This is a fabulous chance to raise awareness locally. It is a win-win for everyone involved,” Davis said.
“I will dance proudly so that young artists from the CTUIR may continue to flourish through Crow’s Shadow,” Cyd said. “It weaves together so many things that I care about — my childhood memories, my pride in Pendleton and it supports a charity that I really believe in.”
People may buy event tickets, which support CAPECO — including its food bank and housing initiatives — and people from further afield can participate by voting for their favorite contestant through tax-deductible contributions. CAPECO keeps a small processing fee and forwards the money raised by each dancer to their respective nonprofit after the event.