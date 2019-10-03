Tickets are on sale for the fourth annual Dancing with the W2 Stars, which will be from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Walla Walla celebrities take to the stage to raise funds for Valley Residential Services.
VRS provides personalized support in safe, comfortable home environments for developmentally disabled individuals, residences for veterans with rehabilitation opportunities, and family assistance services.
Reserved seating tickets, $45, include admission to the After Party Dance Party and are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.