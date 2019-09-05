New production “Cultivating the Queen” wraps Shakespeare into the female bawdy politic.
Drawing on text from Shakespeare’s canon, “Cultivating the Queen” is an irreverent, comical examination of a secret society that investigates how Queen Elizabeth I was able to maintain power in a man’s world.
The new play in development is devised and directed by Christopher Petit, Whitman College professor of theater and founding member of the Northwest Theater Project.
The live theatrical premiere of “Cultivating the Queen” will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Northwest Theater Project is a collective of theater artists committed to creating innovative, original theater, generating and promoting new dramatic material and exploring individual and collective theatrical visions.
The collective provides a network of artistic collaborators and functions as a producing organization for original work.
Reserved seating tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students at ubne.ws/2XKAUv4 or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
The production is made possible by the Louis B Perry Summer Research Endowment and Parents Fund for Student-Faculty Research at Whitman College and through a residency at Power House Theatre.