PENDLETON — Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts has named Jeremy Okai Davis, Lisa Jarrett and Lehuauakea as its 2021 Golden Spot Artist-in-Residence award recipients.
In his bio, Davis said color use and fidelity to his subjects make them feel alive, but without being too literal.
"The work feels really light at first glance, but on closer examination of text and posture, the work is full of conflict, an exploration of the contrast between the shiny, smiling exterior that is frequently presented on the surface and the inner, self-conscious, status obsessed mind state that so many of us endure beneath it all."
An artist and educator, Jarrett is associate professor of community and context arts at Portland State University’s School of Art + Design.
She is co-founder and co-director of Dr. MLK Jr. School Museum of Contemporary Art and the Harriet Tubman Middle School Center for Expanded Curatorial Practice in Northeast Portland, and the artists collective Art 25: Art in the 25th Century. She exists and makes socially engaged work within the African Diaspora.
Lehuauakea is a mixed-Native Hawaiian interdisciplinary artist and kapa maker from Hawaiʻi. Lehuauakea breathes new life into patterns and traditions practiced for generations.
Lehuauakea is currently based between the Pacific Northwest and Pāpaʻikou after earning a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting with a minor in art and ecology at Pacific Northwest College of Art.
Funding for the program comes from The Ford Family Foundation support.
The annual Golden Spot Awards began at Crow's Shadow in 2010 to support regional artist residencies.
The Oregon-based artists will each spend two weeks at Crow's Shadow developing limited-edition prints, which will be hand-pulled by Crow's Shadow's collaborative master printer, Judith Baumann.
Final prints will enter the institute's permanent collection. In previous years, prints from Golden Spot residencies have traveled extensively to galleries and cultural institutions around the region and nationally.
It will be the first time for each of the three artists to work in the Crow's Shadow studio, at 48004 St. Andrew's Road in Pendleton. For more information, go to CrowsShadow.org or call 541-276-3954. Visiting hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.