PENDLETON — John Hitchcock, the current artist in residence May 31-June 11 at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, will give a free virtual talk about his experiences from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, on Zoom at ubne.ws/johnhitchcock.
A printmaker, Hitchcock is a professor of art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He uses the print medium, with its long history of commenting on social and political issues, to explore his relationships to community, land and culture.
Hitchcock’s artwork consists of abstract representations, mythological hybrid creatures (buffalo, owl, horse, deer), and military weaponry (tanks, bombs, and helicopters).
His artworks are based on his childhood memories and stories of growing up in the Wichita Mountains of Oklahoma on Comanche Tribal lands next to the U.S. field artillery military base Fort Sill.
Many of the images are interpretations of stories told by his Kiowa/Comanche grandparents and abstract representations influenced by beadwork, land and culture.
Crow’s Shadow is on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation at 48004 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton. For more information, call 541-276-3954.