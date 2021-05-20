PENDLETON — Emily Arthur is spending two weeks in the Crow’s Shadow Institute for the Arts studio as artist in residence this month.
She will give an artist talk on Zoom at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27. To connect, register at ubne.ws/artisttalk.
She will discuss her processes and experience at Crow’s Shadow, followed by a sneak peak in the studio of her work in progress
Arthur fluidly intermingles multiple techniques in her active studio practice, often blurring the lines between printmaking, drawing, painting and installation.
Endangered flora and fauna populate her richly layered works, highlighting the fragility of the environment and the human role in it. The residency is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Arthur is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Before teaching there, she spent 14 years as an associate professor with the University of North Florida Department of Art and Design.
Arthur received a master’s of fine arts from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia and has served as a Fellow at the Barnes Foundation for Advanced Theoretical and Critical Research. Additional education includes the Rhode Island School of Design and the Tamarind Institute of Lithography at the University of New Mexico. She was raised in the Cherokee Foothills of North Carolina.