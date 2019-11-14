PENDLETON — Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts welcomes installation artist Natalie Ball to the print studio in mid-November.
A reception for her will be from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21 with an informal artist talk beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The reception is an opportunity for the community to meet the visiting artist-in-residence and see what has been happening in the studio, according to a release. Proofs of new prints will be on display in the gallery.
Ball will spend two weeks at Crow’s Shadow developing limited-edition prints, working with master printer Judith Baumann and print apprentice Katherine Charney. One impression from each finished edition will enter CSIA’s permanent collection and prints will be available for purchase once they have been published.
This residency is funded through The Ford Family Foundation. Ball will be CSIA’s final Golden Spot Artist-in-Residence of 2019. Golden Spot awards are granted to Oregon-based contemporary artists who have been working professionally in the field for a minimum seven years. At Crow’s Shadow, it often allows an artist to explore a new medium with full technical assistance, producing artwork that they would not be able to accomplish otherwise.
Ball (Klamath Modoc) is a multidisciplinary installation artist who works from her ancestral homelands in the rural community of Chiloquin, Ore., in Klamath County.
As a young woman, she learned quilt making from her aunt, which has fueled a continual practice of challenging assumptions regarding materials, including the loaded politics and power of matrilineal craft.
Often mining found objects for her installations, Ball perennially incorporates seemingly incongruous materials into provocative objects that both carry their own stories while inviting dialogue with viewers.
Raised in Portland, Ball has a bachelor of arts in art and ethnic studies from University of Oregon, a master in Maori visual arts from Massey University in New Zealand, and a master of fine arts in painting and printmaking from Yale School of Art in New Haven, Conn.
Ball won the 2018 Betty Bowen Award, with a corresponding exhibition on view at the Seattle Art Museum from Aug. 10-Nov. 17 this year. She has shown widely around the states and internationally. This will be her first time working at Crow’s Shadow.