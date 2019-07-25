After a four-year hiatus, Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts in Pendleton is reintroducing a new, improved version of its popular Monothon fundraising event.
Monothon 2019 is a week of monotype printmaking with invited artists who come from around the Pacific Northwest to make prints in the Crow’s Shadow studio, just outside Pendleton.
The week will culminate in a gala celebration with an auction of the resulting prints, hosted from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Foundry Vineyards Gallery, 1111 Abadie St., in Walla
Walla.
The evening will feature art, wine and food, all in support of Crow’s Shadow’s ongoing programming and projects.
The Gala Art Auction will feature work from participating Monothon printmaking artists including James Lavadour, Pendleton; Keiko Hara, Walla Walla; Joe Feddersen, Omak; Samantha Wall, Brenda Mallory, Victor Maldonado, Yoshihiro Kitai, all of Portland, Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, Modoc Point; Kevin Haas, Pullman; Fox Spears, Seattle; Kirsten Furlong, Boise; and Vanessa Enos, Beaverton, among others.
Each artist will spend a day in the Crow’ Shadow print studio, working alongside four other artists, with the assistance of Master Printer Judith Baumann.
The artists will work on a small series of monotype prints in order to donate at least two prints to Crow’s Shadow for fundraising, while being able to keep some of their own work from the day.
A monotype is a completely unique print made from ink applied to an acrylic plate and run through a press.
Each artist will have at least one print featured in the Gala Art Auction event, and one print featured in an online auction that will run from Aug. 1-9.
For a full Monothon schedule, to purchase $50 tickets or for more information see crowsshadow.org/monothon.