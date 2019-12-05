ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Sunday, December 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Join us at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts (CSIA) for our Annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 8! The community is invited to visit our fine printmaking studio as well as see some of the resulting works hanging on the gallery walls. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Crow’s Shadow is located at the historic Saint Andrews Mission on the Umatilla reservation, about 10 miles outside of Pendleton. The organization was founded 27 years ago under the guidance of local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla), Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce), and their creative friends. CSIA was envisioned as a place for creative folks from the area to foster artistic development. In 2001 CSIA turned its focus towards fine printmaking and brought a full-time Master Printer on staff. Since then CSIA’s reputation for publishing fine art lithography has grown and artworks produced in our studio have gone on to many venerable institutions including the Library of Congress, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Portland Art Museum, and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, among many others. The Holiday Open House is the perfect opportunity for visitors from near and far to see what we do.