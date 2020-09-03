By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Cree-style round dance and pow wow music singer-composer-performer Charles Wood III will offer a Cree-style drum-making workshop from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 12.
The class is open to any enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American tribe. The date and time are subject to change. There is a $10 registration fee to save one of the nine available spots in the workshop. Experience is not necessary. A drum kit with all materials and tools will be provided. Each participant will leave with their own drum. Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts will also provide a boxed lunch and drinks. To register, call Crow’s Shadow at 541-276-3954.
The class will be outside while maintaining safe social distance and wearing face masks. Shade canopies will be provided, but dress appropriately for the weather that day and be prepared to spend the day outside. Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat to help keep cool if it is a hot day.
Wood, a Umatilla and Cree native, is a hand drum champion who performs across the U.S. and Canada and is known for his melodies and unique singing style. He is an experienced hand drum maker.
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Umatilla County and state health guidelines require masks or other adequate face coverings to be worn. Crow’s Shadow can provide masks to those who do not have one.