By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Artwork by Walla Walla couple Joyce and Randy Klassen is currently on exhibit at CAVU Winery, 175 E. Aeronca, near the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
The CAVU show runs daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through December. Masks must be worn and physical distancing is in place.
This is the third time the Klassens have shown at CAVU in addition to participating in the ArtWalla art squared project.
Solely working in watercolor realism, Randy Klassen loves to paint old barns and trucks — just about anything old — because age gives them so much character like himself, he said.
Joyce Klassen works in mixed media, lately in fiber arts, collage and acrylic pour.
With recycled materials such as old sweaters, rugs, scarves she turns them into conversation-starting wall hangings. Her weavings become wall art, she said. And she pours acrylic paint onto canvas to manipulate into abstract images.
She creates handmade cards and jewelry. The proceeds from the sales of these items all go to “Doctors Without Borders”, one of the Klassens’ favorite charities.
The Klassens also have work showing at Wenaha Gallery in Dayton.